This Viral iPhone Camera Hack Video Takes Over Instagram. Watch

Now you can try this trick and supersize the background of your picture because along with the subject, it also matters a lot in the terms of presentation.

iPhone Camera Hack Video: There was a time when we could use our mobile phones to make and receive calls and send and receive messages. It would also come in handy as a timepiece. Now, we got some of the most advanced and highly developed handsets with amazing features. Screen display and the camera are two features that are heavily promoted ahead of and with the launch of any new handset by any company.

Here, we tell you about the camera secret, or as they say camera hack about the iPhone. It is a video shared on Instagram by @chrispriestley__ with the caption, “Supersize the backgrounds in your image with this quick tip! Use the 3x lens on your iPhone camera to enlarge your background subjects. This is a great tool for your holiday snaps! 📸 Massive thanks to @emilyrosebest_ and @skip_greig for helping me out with this! #shotoniphone #photography #photographytips #london #bigben #iphone”.

The video tells how to use the iPhone camera lens to the optimum. Mostly, when we are using the iPhone to take a picture, we miss out on the background and this is what the video teaches us.

You can enhance it by using a simple trick. All you have to do is put the 3x lens on your iPhone camera in action and it will enlarge the subjects in the background.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Priestley (@chrispriestley__)

