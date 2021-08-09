New Delhi: It’s every child’s dream to make their parents proud, and Diksha Kumar has definitely succeeded in doing so. On Monday, Diksha Kumar recently joined the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as an Assistant Commandant and it was one of the proudest moments for her father Kamlesh Kumar, who is also an ITBP officer. Now, several pictures of Kamlesh Kumar standing up to salute his daughter after the passing out parade and the attestation ceremony held at the ITBP academy in Mussorie are going viral on the internet and netizens are full of praise.Also Read - Baby Snake Bites Man's Leg, He Bites it Back in Revenge Bid; Here's What Happened Next

The pictures went viral after the official handle of the ITBP shared them on Twitter with the caption, "Saluting the daughter with pride… Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today."

Have a look:

Saluting the daughter with pride… Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

Speaking to the media soon after the ceremony, Diksha said, “My father is my role model, he always motivated me.” Along with Diksha, another woman named Prakriti has joined the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) as an Assistant Commandant. This was the first time that two women officers, who had joined the ITBP through the UPSC exam, were inducted into a combat role.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present during the event. “You are lucky that you have got the opportunity to serve ITBP, which is deployed on the borders of Tibet and China,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reacting to the ITBP’s viral father-daughter proud moment tweet, netizens congratulated Diksha on her achievement and posted comments like “lovely moment”, “What a beautiful story”, “This is the greatest movement of the life for both father and Daughter” and many more.