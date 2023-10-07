Home

Viral: Jawan Fan Shares AI-Generated PHOTO Of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And Baby Azad

The AI generated picture of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone's son Azad as a child by a fan recently went viral on social media.

The AI-created pictures saw a happy family comprising Vikram Rathore, Aishwarya and their son baby.

From Om Shanti Om to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry hit the right chord with the audience. As a proof, the duo’s recent release Jawan is also being much appreciated by their fans and followers. Even as the Atlee-helmed action-thriller minted huge figures at the box office worldwide, movie buffs couldn’t keep calm catching a glimpse of their favourite on-screen pair yet again. As the Jawan fever continues to grip the nation, AI-generated pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with baby Azad in a parallel universe have gone viral.

A fan account took to Instagram and posted a bunch of photographs featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a double role in Jawan. One is of the father, Vikram Rathore and the other one is the son, Azad. Deepika, on the other hand, plays the role of Vikram Rathore’s wife, Aishwarya.

Now, the AI-created pictures saw a happy family comprising Vikram Rathore, Aishwarya and their son baby Azad in a parallel universe. Among the five photos, two featured the on-screen while the other three had the munchkin in them.

Check out the adorable photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha (@mahasrk1)

Fans react to the AI-generated pictures

Several fans marked their presence in the comment box. One user said, “THE LAST ONE it would’ve been great if we saw it even as a dream scene.” Another remarked, “The untold story.” Some even called the snaps ‘beautiful’ and others praised the creator noting, “Nailed it dude.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone appeared in many films together including, Pathaan, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra in important roles. The film marked the debut of Nayanthara and Atlee in Bollywood. So far, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has minted more than Rs 600 crore in India and Rs 1000 crore globally.

