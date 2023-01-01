Viral: Jet Refuelling In Midair Looks Like A Child’s Play, But Is It? WATCH VIDEO

One video that is making waves and going viral on social media depicts the process of jet refueling in mid-air.

Viral video: Fighter jets play a vital role in the defense of any country. These jets are driven by very powerful engines that run on a special fuel called aviation fuel. These aircraft are designed to fly at very high speeds as required by the situation that they are made for. The fighter pilots perform regular sorties to keep themselves and these jets battle ready. Sometimes, it does happen that a jet gets low on fuel while still in mid-air. But they cannot land or stop their operation as it might be a crucial juncture during the course of the flight depending on the situation. Under such circumstances, mid-air refueling is carried out. It is a very skilled and precision-based operation carried out by experts.

To be precise, aerial refueling or air refueling is the process of transferring aviation fuel from one aircraft (the tanker) to another (the receiver) while both aircraft are in flight. The procedure allows the receiving aircraft to remain airborne longer, extending its range or loiter time. One video that is making waves and going viral on social media depicts the process of jet refueling in mid-air.

WATCH VIDEO OF MID-AIR REFUELLING OF FIGHTER JET HERE

This is how jets refuel in midair. pic.twitter.com/yJR11vfsR5 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) December 31, 2022

This is indeed an expert maneuver that plays an immensely important role in supporting the aerial defense and attack capabilities of an air force.