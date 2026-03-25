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Hired, Relocated, then Fired after 1 Day: Pharmacy assistants heartbreaking nightmare viral

‘Hired, Relocated, then Fired after 1 Day’: Pharmacy assistant’s heartbreaking nightmare viral

What started as a career breakthrough turned into heartbreak overnight as a worker was dismissed within hours of joining, leaving social media users stunned and questioning hiring ethics.

Hired with hope, fired within hours - a shocking job story that’s leaving the internet stunned and questioning hiring ethics.

Social media users were appalled by a story detailing how one pharmacy assistant’s “dream job” quickly became their worst nightmare. The employee explained how they were hired, asked to move their life for the job, and then fired all within one day – with no warning or reason given.

The incident was shared via Reddit’s viral r/PublicFreakout forum. There, the job seeker said they had been looking for work for months before finally finding something that seemed stable.

“I Quit My Job And Moved For This…”

The original poster said they accepted the job offer, quit their previous job, and moved cities after being encouraged about the position by their hiring manager. “I actually believed everything I was told,” they wrote. “It meant a lot to me because I had been looking for so long.”

However, what happened next was unbelievable.

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‘They Fired Me After My First Day’

Despite waking up early and being eager to learn on their first day, the employee was met with instant disappointment. Instead of being trained and given a fair chance to prove themselves, the worker claims they were fired… hours after starting.

“No reason. No warning. Absolutely no chance to show them what I can do,” the post continued. Not only did they not have a job, but they were now stuck in a new city without the job they left.

Checkout the viral post:

‘It Caused Me Financial Anxiety’

The problems didn’t end there, as a result of being let go so quickly and without any type of notice or severance the employee said they ran into financial and mental hardship.

“It left me feeling confused and lost because I had literally quit my job with no backup plan,” they said. But thousands on Reddit felt there may be a way for the worker to take legal action.

“Promissory estoppel” may help, users commented.

A subreddit user explaining the concept said, “If someone makes you an offer via verbal or written promise, then reneges on that promise, you can sue them.”

Netizens Were Furious & Said This

Comments on the original post urged the job seeker to contact an attorney and see what they could do. Some cautioned against moving for a job until you have something in writing or are offered relocation benefits. Others thanked the employee for sharing their story in hopes to prevent something similar from happening to them.

Too many workers have likely dealt with or will face similar situations in their lives. After all, one job hunt gone wrong can change your life overnight.

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