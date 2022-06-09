Kochi: Lush green scenic landscapes, crystal clear beaches, and now a river that has turned pink with forked fanwort blooms have added an extra star to Kerala’s magical aura. Yes, you read that right. A river in Kerala’s Kozhikode has turned completely pink with the blooms and it has even left business tycoon Anand Mahindra totally awestruck.Also Read - India's First Sologamy Marriage: Gujarat Woman Marries Herself With Full Taam Jhaam. See Photos

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra has shared an image of the splendid beauty and wrote, "I'm not surprised to hear that tourists are flocking to the village. It lifts my spirits & sense of optimism just looking at this photo. I'm making this my new screensaver and naming it the "River of Hope."

The pink blooms have not only covered a river but also several other water bodies in Kozhikode’s Avala Pandi village near Perambra. And, to witness this pink phenomenon, tourists across the globe are not leaving a chance to visit God’s own country. Ever since pictures of this pink bloom river has taken internet by storm, Kerala has also seen a sudden surge in tourist footfall and this is definitely good news for the state’s tourism.

The pink flowering plant named Forked Fanwort, which belongs to the family of Cabombaceae has attracted widespread interest among social media users.

However, TV Sajeev, senior principal scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute, advised that the beauty it has given to water bodies should not be celebrated (KFFRI). Speaking to DowntoEarth, Sajeev said, “The plant will spread in the water bodies across the state, choking them as well as the drainage canals. It requires a huge amount of oxygen to grow and that could badly affect freshwater biodiversity. The water quality would also be affected.”

Fun Fact about the Pink Bloom

Locally known as ‘mullan payal’ and the plant is not a native of Kerala but of South America. It is said that the plant could have accidentally entered the river, or locals might have thrown the plant in the river. Many believe that the plant has blossomed in the river due to the decreased human activity in the surrounding area during the lockdown period.