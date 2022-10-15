Viral video: Every day we come across many amusing, unique, and strange stories on the net that instantly attract our attention. One such story is reported from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh where the claims of one man have bewildered and amused the netizens and the locals alike. Also, a video of the man is going viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Inspector Caught on CCTV Stealing Light Bulb From Paan Shop in Prayagraj. Watch

What is the whole matter?

According to the report, a dangerous king cobra bit a heavily drunk man twice on his feet in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Now all of you must be thinking that the victim must have died after being bitten by one of the most venomous snakes or must be undergoing treatment at some medical facility. That is for later, you must watch this video to know the whole story. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Hurls Abuses At Flight Crew, Throws Bottle At Passenger; Asked To Deplane

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Kashyap (@kashyap_memer)

Also Read - BMW Hits Truck At Speed Of 230 KMPH, All Occupants Killed, Car Reduced To Scrap

Man makes a big claim

In this video, the person can be seen sitting on the bed of a hospital and talking to the doctor. The man says that the king cobra bit him twice on his leg and died after biting him. He also asks the doctor on duty to give him an injection. Not only this, but the person also brought a dead snake with him in a bag.