Girl Dances to Besharam Rang On Crowded Market Area in Viral Video | WATCH

Viral Video: People dancing to popular trending songs and putting them up on their social media accounts as reels is quite a common sight these days. And most of the time, in these reels, we can see the person dancing is surrounded by the public who are either curious, laughing or irritated. Now, a video of a woman dancing to Deepika Padukone’s latest hit Besharam Rang in the middle of a crowded market has gone crazy viral on the internet.

The viral video clip was shared by a video creator/influencer from Kolkata named Saheli Rudra. She posted the video with the caption, “Public Reaction”. The video has garnered over 4 million views so far.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL DANCING TO BESHARAM RANG IN MARKET

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

In the short viral video clip, the girl can be seen wearing black shirt, top and sneakers and breaking into a dance in the middle of a crowded market among vendors and people. The girl lip-syncs gracefully and dances to Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan. While the girl continues to dance, we can see vendors standing and looking at her, while people passed by giving her curious and funny looks.

The video grabbed people’s attention not only in real life but also on the social media platform. While some users made fun of the girl, some appreciated her for being joyful and said, “forget what others say do what makes you happy and be with who makes you smile.”