Cheated By Lover, Woman Creates Ruckus On Busy Road: Disturbing Video Emerges

We have to educate ourselves and others about this issue.

Emotionally disturbed people need a lot of care and compassion.

Viral Video: The famous Restoration Period English playwright and poet William Congreve has said in his play The Mourning Bride, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”, which roughly translates to “No one is angrier than a woman who has been rejected in love”. When the playwright coined this idiom, it was an entirely different period of history, and society was supposed to go by patriarchy.

We just don’t believe in or recognize any such system because we stand for equality for all. The idiom is used only as a token of the mindset back then.

The video we are sharing with you shows a young woman out on a busy road and creating a commotion in full public view. She is trying to hound two-wheeler riders, pushes a barrier, climbs on the hood of a car, and lifts up one wiper. In the meantime, a few women gather around her and try to calm her down. Later, a couple of cops can be seen.

The video is shared on Twitter by Vikash Kumar @kmrvikash11 with the caption, “लड़की को प्यार में मिला धोखा तो कर दिया बवाल, बीच सड़क पर घंटों मचाया उत्पात। मामला ग्वालियर के फूल बाग चौराहे का बताया जा रहा है (the girl was cheated in love and she created a ruckus in the middle of the road for hours. The incident is said to be reported from Phool Bagh intersection of Gwalior). #Viral #Trending #ViralVideo).

Looking at the video and the eyes, behavior, and language used by the woman, it seems to be a case of mental agitation or disturbance. The woman requires immediate professional attention for her own benefit and the benefit of others.

It is so sad that mental health issues and people suffering from them are viewed with abhorrence and like they are an outcast.

We have to educate ourselves and others about this issue and develop a sense of empathy because that is the right approach.

