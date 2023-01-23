Home

Viral Video: Girl Places Metal Utensil Over Lit Up Firecracker And Then Something Unexpected Happens | WATCH

Viral Video: Social media platforms are full of a variety of videos ranging from inspiring to educational and entertaining to funny. And there are videos that stand out due to their odd content. Those who are regular on social media always try to post content that is “different and distinct” from other users’ content or even their own. In this competition, the creators come up with new and weird stuff. One such video of a young girl is going viral.

The video shows two young girls, about 12-13 years. The girl in action lights up a firecracker placed on the ground and immediately places a metal utensil over it and runs away. Soon there is a blast and the utensil flies high up in the air and disappears from the camera, only to land on the overhead high-voltage electricity cables and gets stuck up there.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

The video must have thrilled you guys as much as it thrilled the girls, as evident from the video. But it is always best to play it safe and practice precautions.