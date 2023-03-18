Home

Viral

Viral Video: What Do Girls Want From Boys? Their Demands Will Break Many Boys’ Hearts

Viral Video: What Do Girls Want From Boys? Their Demands Will Break Many Boys’ Hearts

What qualities a boy should possess to become some girl’s boyfriend?

How to become a girl's boyfriend?

What Girls Want: The world of social media keeps on churning out one video after another and this keeps us updated with the latest and most entertaining content. This content could be a serious one, something scary, or something funny. There is no dearth of both variety and the number of videos.

There is one such video that is going viral on social media.

You may like to read

The video shows a woman correspondent who is out on the road to take the reactions of girls to the question, “what qualities a boy should possess to become some girl’s boyfriend?”

The correspondent gets a few replies like, “he should be a boy”, “he should not be poor”, “he should have money”, and “he should have good looks so that there is no need to hide him when we go somewhere”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

The video has received a good response from the users. Sharing a few comments with you.

videonation.teb, “Mai Toh Tut Gaya Ab! 😢💔”

sha_krish_0.7, “Paisa hai Lekin tum thik nhi ho😂”

its_me_jeet_47, “Agar money hoga toh eisi ladki ko kon muhh lagaye ga😂”

i_ak.as.h, “Behen Tere liye gali ka kutta hi sahi h kyuki Aamir aadmi tm jaiso ke muh nahi lagte😂😂😂”

vedprakash._.1, “Tut Gaya Bhai Mai to”

sumankumar9093, “Are didi agr uske pass look’s h pessa h nokri h to tumare pass q jayega khebdi”

stxaviers_.memes, “650 se jyada nhi dunga isko 😂”

x.fx46, “Jhaate na ch00chi baatey unchi unchi😂😂”

vishal_pandit0004, “Isliye bolta hu Bhai Paisa kamao ye piche to aayegi hi 😂”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.