Watch Viral Video: Ferocious Leopard Attacks And Injure People Who Try To Catch It

Leopards and other big cats always try to avoid any situation where they will have to come face-to-face with human beings.

Ferocious Leopard Attacks And Injure People Who Try To Catch It | Watch Disturbing Video Here

Viral Video: The forest cover in the world is shrinking at an alarming rate. Till about 100 years back, there was a vast forest cover that was enough to sustain wildlife and other flora and fauna. But with the boost in industrialization trees have been chopped down at a very fast pace. This leaves the jungle dwellers, mainly the predatory animals like tigers, lions, and leopards with much less space, and they are forced to hunt outside their territory. Even big animals like elephants and rhinoceroses are entering human settlements. All this results in human-animal conflict. This results in very sad and unfortunate incidents as the animals-human struggle takes a toll on both sides.

There were hardly any human-animal conflicts like they are so common nowadays. One video that shows one such conflict is going heavily viral on social media. It shows a leopard that has entered a human colony in a rural area. The people try to capture it by using a net but are not able to. The distressed animal is looking for a place to escape to safety but there is a huge crowd surrounding it. The leopard injures a few people in the melee. It runs into a heap of grass where it tries to hide.

These encounters between animals and humans are being reported frequently and the reason is the shrinking forests. It is time that we work to increase the forest cover and restore the eco-balance.