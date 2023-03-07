Home

Viral Leopard Video: Cute Snow Cubs Running Across Mountain in Spiti Valley Are Straight Out of Discovery Documentary – Watch

Viral Leopard Video: The snowy summits of the Himalayas are home to snow leopards, also referred to as the ‘ghosts of the mountains.’ Due to their legendary bewildering nature, they are very difficult to see. The internet has been in amazement since a snow leopard family was recently spotted in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley. In the viral video, the snow leopard cubs returned to their mother leopard shortly after running across the snowy mountains. The trio ended up cuddling with each other in an adorable leopard video. Snow leopard cubs reunited with their mother in a video captured by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) employee Ankur Rapria.

The viral leopard video was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official named Parveen Kaswan and caption read, “The ghost of the mountains. A snow #leopard family captured by good friend @irsankurrapria. They are one of the most agile hunters on #earth.”

The ghost of the mountains. A snow #leopard family captured by good friend @irsankurrapria. They are one of the most agile hunters on #earth. pic.twitter.com/ylFhmw5DvN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 6, 2023

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also shared detailed information about the snow leopard in Spiti Valley in the same Twitter thread. He revealed, “It’s a mother with two cubs. Snow leopards are most adaptable to high & cold altitudes. They are known for their acrobatics including running on steep slopes and long jumps. The video was shot at Lahaul-Spiti, during last week.”

It’s a mother with two cubs. Snow leopards are most adaptable to high & cold altitudes. They are known for their acrobatics including running on steep slopes and long jumps. The video was shot at Lahaul-Spiti, during last week. pic.twitter.com/QtSTUnen5S — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 6, 2023

The caption on the following tweet wrote, “Snow leopards are the big cats which can’t roar. Their paws are specially designed for the hills and slopes. Powerful, agile, secretive & beautiful.”

One of the users wrote, “Wow! Can’t imagine the hard work that would have gone into capturing this amazing video. So heartening.” Another user wrote, “Cutest and the most beautiful wild cat.

Thanks for sharing.” The third one wrote, “This filled my heart with joy, thanks for sharing ”

We as a country are really blessed when it comes to Flora and fauna. Lions, Tigers, Leopards, Black Panther, Clouded leopards, Deserts cats, Jungle cats, Lynx and Snow leopards all wander about in their natural habitats. https://t.co/W4f7c69rCO — Judas (@ElCholo1811) March 6, 2023

Ghost of the mountain. Always reminds me of secret life of Walter Mitty. https://t.co/STn5DdvcMs pic.twitter.com/LM5kzFD4uY — Vaibhav (@vaibhav214321) March 6, 2023

Rarest of rare…. Spectacular

Amazing clicks sir #Snowleopards https://t.co/iJcHefXNH3 — Aditya Satya Narayan Mishra (@aditya_mishra77) March 6, 2023

Incredible video of snow leopards . https://t.co/ulJHPDSHrR — guyfromvalley⛷ (@vineetkaul) March 6, 2023

secret life of Walter Mitty scenes the snow leopard scene and then the football scene high up in mountains ✨ peak life I wanna experience once https://t.co/C3NMDUZBpA — pineapple (@caramelbananana) March 6, 2023

The viral video of snow leopards in Spiti Valley has over 211K views, 4K plus likes and 472 retweets.

