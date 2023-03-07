Home

Lions Attack Buffalo And It Shows Who’s The Boss | Watch Viral Video

The main strength of lions is their family structure and since they hunt in groups, their hunting strike rate is impressive and better than the solitary hunters from the cat family like tigers and leopards.

Viral Video: The strong one will win. This is the law of nature and the basis of survival, both in the long and short terms. This is what the viral video we are sharing with you here demonstrates. It shows a pack of lions lying in an ambush. A buffalo passes by and one of them pounces on it and tries to get it by the neck. But the buffalo fights back and tosses the lion with its deadly, pointed horns. The buffalo tosses and hurls the attacking lion several times while the other members of the pride just look on.

The video is shared on Twitter by Vicious Videos @ViciousVideos with the caption, “Vicious! 💀”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is what we mentioned in the opening paragraph, the strong one will win, and though lions are excellent hunters known to bring down buffalos, elephants, and even giraffes, that was not their day.

It does happen sometimes that the tables are turned, and the attackers are made to retreat. Though lions are a force to be reckoned with, they have their moments when they have been at the receiving end of aggression and anger from other animals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.