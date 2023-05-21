Home

Viral: Little Girl Fearlessly Plays with Giant Spider Pets, Internet Goes Crazy

In a 23-second clip, she fearlessly interacts with her two large pet spiders, accompanied by the theme song from the movie Addams Family.

New Delhi: We all have certain fears or phobias that we prefer not to share with others. The reason behind this is our reluctance to reveal our vulnerable side and live with that fear throughout our lives.

One of the most common fears is Arachnophobia, the fear of spiders. Individuals with this phobia experience intense terror upon encountering a spider, which often consumes their thoughts and prevents them from socializing with loved ones.

However, this adorable little girl can teach us how to confront our fears and overcome them.

In a 23-second clip, she fearlessly interacts with her two large pet spiders, accompanied by the theme song from the movie Addams Family. The spiders crawl on her body as she smiles and plays with them.

Watch the video here.

The clip, shared on Twitter by the account @InterestingChannel, is captioned “Pets.”

Since being shared the clip has garnered thousands of views and likes. The video terrified the Twitter users, with some said this is a big no for them.

Some of the Twitter users compared the girl with Wednesday Addams, the girl character in the Addams Family series who likes to pet weird insects and spiders.

Interestingly, the brave girl was playing with Tarantula spiders, one of the large and hairy spiders in the world. Tarantula spider is a fascinating creature that belongs to the family Theraphosidae. Known for its large size and hairy appearance, it evokes both awe and fear.

Tarantula

Tarantula spiders are found in various parts of the world, inhabiting diverse habitats such as deserts, rainforests, and grasslands. These arachnids are skilled predators, using their sharp fangs to inject venom into their prey, which mainly consists of insects and other small animals.

Some people love keeping these gigantic spiders as pets because of their impressive appearance.

