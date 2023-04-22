Top Recommended Stories

Little Girl Teaching Her Cats How To Draw A Flower Is Very Sweet: Watch

This is just beautiful and very adorable!

Published: April 22, 2023 10:53 AM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Children strike a special bond with their pets.

Viral Video: Children are pure-hearted and for them, everyone is a friend irrespective of race, colour, or any socioeconomic standing. They strike a special bond with their pets whom they love like their siblings or best friends.

The video here shows a small girl playing as a drawing teacher to her two cats who are seated like good, attentive, and disciplined students.

The video is shared on Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption, “Little girl teaching her cats how to draw a flower”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is just beautiful and very adorable! Who would not want to watch this like a child themselves? And yes, the flower she has drawn is also very beautiful, just like her feelings.

The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 10:53 AM IST

