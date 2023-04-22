Home

Viral

Little Girl Teaching Her Cats How To Draw A Flower Is Very Sweet: Watch

This is just beautiful and very adorable!

Children strike a special bond with their pets.

Viral Video: Children are pure-hearted and for them, everyone is a friend irrespective of race, colour, or any socioeconomic standing. They strike a special bond with their pets whom they love like their siblings or best friends.

The video here shows a small girl playing as a drawing teacher to her two cats who are seated like good, attentive, and disciplined students.

The video is shared on Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption, “Little girl teaching her cats how to draw a flower”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Little girl teaching her cats how to draw a flower pic.twitter.com/8KnvME8pxK — B&S (@_B___S) April 20, 2023

This is just beautiful and very adorable! Who would not want to watch this like a child themselves? And yes, the flower she has drawn is also very beautiful, just like her feelings.

The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.

The gray cat looked at him like “are you getting any of this”😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5nT7H2Fw6M — THELOUDMOUTH😜 (@UHATEMEDONT_U) April 20, 2023

These cats are epic lol. 😅❤️ — Johnny (@JasiekUtah) April 20, 2023

Haha. They look so interested 😂

and when they look at eachother 🤣🤣 — Chrissie (@pressmanc) April 20, 2023

two cats sitting there like two Aunties 😁 watching a child prodigy 😆 — C A Mallory (@CAMallory2) April 20, 2023

Isn’t it unnatural and harmful for the animals? It’s a serious question. — Tahir Qureshi (@Peterpan74) April 20, 2023

this was *literally* me as a little girl except i had a easel and so many stuffed animals i’d lay in rows like theyre in my classroom and i’d teach them math .. — lauren (@gbyelauren) April 21, 2023

It’s the cats sitting in the chair for me. Lol — #QueenYaya (@DHQYaYa) April 21, 2023

Honestly this is what highly engaged and rapt attention looks like. And who’s to say they don’t understand? — Zaharo Tsekouras (@ztsekouras) April 20, 2023

