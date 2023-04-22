Little Girl Teaching Her Cats How To Draw A Flower Is Very Sweet: Watch
This is just beautiful and very adorable!
Viral Video: Children are pure-hearted and for them, everyone is a friend irrespective of race, colour, or any socioeconomic standing. They strike a special bond with their pets whom they love like their siblings or best friends.
The video here shows a small girl playing as a drawing teacher to her two cats who are seated like good, attentive, and disciplined students.
The video is shared on Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption, “Little girl teaching her cats how to draw a flower”.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Little girl teaching her cats how to draw a flower pic.twitter.com/8KnvME8pxK
— B&S (@_B___S) April 20, 2023
This is just beautiful and very adorable! Who would not want to watch this like a child themselves? And yes, the flower she has drawn is also very beautiful, just like her feelings.
The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.
The cat pic.twitter.com/tQyHBDgAQT
— Som (@Somrith26) April 20, 2023
The gray cat looked at him like “are you getting any of this”😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5nT7H2Fw6M
— THELOUDMOUTH😜 (@UHATEMEDONT_U) April 20, 2023
These cats are epic lol. 😅❤️
— Johnny (@JasiekUtah) April 20, 2023
Haha. They look so interested 😂
and when they look at eachother 🤣🤣
— Chrissie (@pressmanc) April 20, 2023
two cats sitting there like two Aunties 😁 watching a child prodigy 😆
— C A Mallory (@CAMallory2) April 20, 2023
Isn’t it unnatural and harmful for the animals? It’s a serious question.
— Tahir Qureshi (@Peterpan74) April 20, 2023
this was *literally* me as a little girl except i had a easel and so many stuffed animals i’d lay in rows like theyre in my classroom and i’d teach them math ..
— lauren (@gbyelauren) April 21, 2023
It’s the cats sitting in the chair for me. Lol
— #QueenYaya (@DHQYaYa) April 21, 2023
Honestly this is what highly engaged and rapt attention looks like. And who’s to say they don’t understand?
— Zaharo Tsekouras (@ztsekouras) April 20, 2023
