Viral: Madhya Pradesh Family Offers Rs 10,000 Reward For ‘Missing’ Pet Parrot | Watch

Distraught by the disappearance of their beloved pet, the entire family along with some of their friends searched for the bird for the whole night but were unable to locate it.

New Delhi: A Madhya Pradesh family has offered an Rs 10,000 cash reward for thier missing pet parrot. Visuals which have gone viral on social media platforms show the family making public announcements, and putting up posters across the state’s Damoh district as they anxiously search for their darling pet.

According to the Soni family, residents of Indira Colony in MP’s Damoh district, they had the parrot for the past two years and the bird was adored by the whole family. Before the parrot went missing, the Soni family used to let the bird out of its cage during evenings and on the streets.

Help us trace our missing Mitthu, get Rs 10,000, is a family's appeal in MP's Damoh district. The family is searching it's pet parrot, which flew out of fear of barking dogs while on morning walk with family's head. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/n2b22Jw0zF — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 2, 2023

A few months ago, videos of friendship between a Sarus crane and a man in UP went viral A similar story of love has emerge from Damoh where a man is frantically searching for his missing parrot. pic.twitter.com/CTm8C1pD6M — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 2, 2023

However, on Wednesday, when Deepak Soni took out parrot perched on his shoulders, the bird was startled by a stray dog’s barking, flew away, and perched for while on a nearby tree branch before disappearing from Soni’s sight.

Distraught by the disappearance of their beloved pet, the entire family along with some of their friends searched for the bird for the whole night but were unable to locate it. The next morning, the family put up posters across the area, announcing an Rs 10,000 bounty for anyone who finds their treasured parrot.

The family also hired an auto-rickshaw to make public announcements about their missing parrot and the cash reward on offer for anyone who finds and returns the bird to the family.

Bengal man cremates pet parrot as per Hindu rituals

Meanwhile, a similar heartwarming tale of human-animal bonding came to the fore in May this year from West Bengal, where a man cremated his pet parrot and performed the bird’s last rites as per Hindu rituals, as if it was family.

Tarak Majumdar, a resident of Aayra village in Habra area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district performed the last rites of his cherished pet parrot ‘Bhakto’ who had been living with the Majumdar family for the past 25 years.

According to Tarak, the Majumdar family considered ‘Bhakto’ as one of their own and adored the pet bird like a child. He said that ‘Bhakto’ used to take meals with the family like other family members.

When the darling bird died after a brief illness, the Majumdars mourned him like one of their own and later performed his last rites as per Hindu traditions even while locals paid visits to their home for condolences and pay last respects to the adored parrot.

Tarak Majumdar said they decided to perform Bhakto’s last rites as per Hindu customs as they believe the pet parrot will be reborn as a human being in their family in the future.

