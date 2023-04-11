Home

Huge Crocodile Lunges At Deer With Lightning Speed, But Is Not Fast Enough: Watch

Both the animals displayed amazing speed.

The crocodile is a master of stealth and speed.

Viral Video: In the jungle, there are many unwritten rules. One of them is to be always on your toes especially if you are the vulnerable one and predators are looking out for you. One such deadly predator is the crocodile which is a master of stealth and speed and hunts down any animal which comes over to the water body to drink water. Once it gets hold of the unsuspecting prey then it’s game over. But sometimes it does happen that the prey is able to make it just in time.

This is what the video we are sharing shows. A deer is drinking water at a pond and it is standing at the extreme edge as it is aware of the dangers of getting closer even by a bit. Then suddenly, a huge crocodile lunges out of the water and attacks the deer. The deer reacts with even faster reflexes and retreats thus saving itself from the jaws of the dreaded reptile.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

big.cats.india, “In nature you have to be always faster than the other🥶”

kool_karl21, “When the fast food too fast 💨”

joshuarobertson238, “He saw the gator the whole time. That’s why he’s flinching”.

pradeep_birwas, “0.001 reaction 🔥🔥”

mysticriver55, “I’m so glad the deer got away. Every time I watch videos like this I pray that whatever animal is drinking gets away from the crocodile because you can tell the animals know something is coming it’s like they’re scared to even get a drink.”

Louieangeles, “Awareness and reflex level are over 9000!!!”

cfdtruck15, “Not even real. No waves pushin out in the water from the crocs push!”

benddablock, “Imagine being terrified of drinking water instincts 100% ready with every sip. I like when pray gets away shows the difference in evolution.”

Briandsykes, “Gotta be faster than that buddy”.

n64n64_’, “Not today satan”.

