Magician Separates Woman’s Shadow From Her Body, Watch Terrifying Video
That was very confusing and mind-boggling.
Viral Video: There are so many ways to entertain others. Magic is one of them. In fact, magic not only entertains but also amazes them. We have many world-famous magicians like Chris Angel, Jeff McBride, Siegfried & Roy, Harry Houdini, Derren Brown, and David Blaine. From India we have PC Sorcar, OP Sharma, K Lal, and Prahlad Acharya. Lately, we have come across magicians and illusionists on social media platforms who have their own pages and their own followers.
One such magician has shared a video on Twitter in which he plays a trick on a woman and as she moves her hands, the shadow of her hands stays on the table and moves a bit late.
The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “Creepy”.
Creepy pic.twitter.com/d0vmPgyWdw
— Top Videos (@TopVideosOnly) March 23, 2023
The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.
Lex Leo Merrill @lexlmerrill Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.”
Jason @CPWolfDad Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @Enezator, “Very cool”.
Someone Random @Dlo25216279 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Peter Pan was right this whole time 😂”
Austin Powers @MasterYodaWize Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “How? 😳”
Krin @SpanglishKrin Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Is this what people call black magic or mirrors?”
Volatilty @TalatiTapan Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Naah already defunct this magic. Closely look at the time frame at 0.16th second. His index finger gives it away.”
Maosrache @fernossi1 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “I also know a “pull my finger” magic trick. And take 3 steps back once performed!”
Th3 Crusader @leevstheWoes Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Someone standing behind”.
