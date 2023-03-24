Top Recommended Stories

Magician Separates Woman’s Shadow From Her Body, Watch Terrifying Video

That was very confusing and mind-boggling.

Published: March 24, 2023 7:40 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Magic is an art that should be appreciated with a scientific temper.

Viral Video: There are so many ways to entertain others. Magic is one of them. In fact, magic not only entertains but also amazes them. We have many world-famous magicians like Chris Angel, Jeff McBride, Siegfried & Roy, Harry Houdini, Derren Brown, and David Blaine. From India we have PC Sorcar, OP Sharma, K Lal, and Prahlad Acharya. Lately, we have come across magicians and illusionists on social media platforms who have their own pages and their own followers.

One such magician has shared a video on Twitter in which he plays a trick on a woman and as she moves her hands, the shadow of her hands stays on the table and moves a bit late.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “Creepy”.

That was very confusing and mind-boggling. It is an art that should be appreciated with a scientific temper.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Lex Leo Merrill @lexlmerrill Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.”

Jason @CPWolfDad Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @Enezator, “Very cool”.

Someone Random @Dlo25216279 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Peter Pan was right this whole time 😂”

Austin Powers @MasterYodaWize Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “How? 😳”

Krin @SpanglishKrin Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Is this what people call black magic or mirrors?”

Volatilty @TalatiTapan Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Naah already defunct this magic. Closely look at the time frame at 0.16th second. His index finger gives it away.”

Maosrache @fernossi1 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “I also know a “pull my finger” magic trick. And take 3 steps back once performed!”

Th3 Crusader @leevstheWoes Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Someone standing  behind”.

