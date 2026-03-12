Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala’s temple, seeks police protection due to this surprising reason

Home

Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan in Keralas temple, seeks police protection due to this surprising reason

The viral social media sensation 'Monalisa' has married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in Kerala. Scroll down to know details.

Viral News: Does the name Monalisa Bhonsle strike a chord in your head? If it does not, we have got you covered. The name that became popular during the Maha Kumbh Mela for selling garlands and having beautiful eyes has once again become talk of the town. The once social media sensation has now married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in a temple ceremony held in Kerala. They both married each other at Thiruvananthapuram’s Arumanoor Temple on Wednesday. The woman also took police protection, as reports are suggesting that her father was trying to bring her back home against her wishes.

Viral Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa Bhosle married boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Couple sought Kerala Police protection due to Monalisa’s family opposition. pic.twitter.com/dfmXWZDFd1 — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 11, 2026

The video was shared on X by Kreately Media with the caption, “Viral Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa Bhosle married boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Couple sought Kerala Police protection due to Monalisa’s family opposition.”

Monalisa approached police before wedding

The police officials reported that Monalisa visited the Thampanoor police station while being accompanied by his boyfriend, Farman Khan, and others in the family. According to the reports, she told the police officials that her father was making attempts to bring her back home to Indore. In addition, she stated that she wished to stay in Kerala only and wanted to marry her partner. According to PTI, a police officer said, “As she is a major, she can act according to her choice.”

Monalisa chooses Kerala for wedding

The viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa and her boyfriend got married in a temple ceremony, which was attended by some guests, as per reports. After the wedding, as per reports, Monalisa, in her interaction with the media, mentioned that she was happy and that the couple decided to select Kerala as they both had a liking for the state.

Who is Monalisa Bhonsle?

Monalisa Bhonsle became popular during the Maha Kumbh Mela, which was held in Prayagraj. The woman’s video of selling garlands surfaced across social media platforms. What became popular was her pretty, unique amber eyes. This made her a quick social media sensation.

