Mahua Moitra Hits Back On Louis Vuitton Tweet: A week after the Louis Vuitton handbag episode, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is in the news again. On Monday, a news portal tweeted about a change in her "fashion sense" after the handbag controversy. The said news portal tweeted a video of Mahua Moitra arriving at the Parliament and Mahua was not carrying the Louis Vuitton bag but a different one. The news portal posted a video of her arrival at the Parliament with the caption, "From the Parliament: My very own Louis Vuitton? Mahua changes her fashion sense after handbag row or…"

Not the one to take jibes lying down, the TMC MP hit back in her own unique style as she replied to the portal's tweet this way, "My dears- this is also Louis Vuitton – the Pochette. Do look it up- will save you time trying to figure it out. The car's a G-Wagon with an AP numberplate belonging to Andhra MP who we often car pool with. Saved you some detective work here too! Cheers!"

A week ago, a video showed Mahua Moitra allegedly “hiding” her Louis Vuitton bag just as another MP started a debate on price rise and inflation in the Lok Sabha.