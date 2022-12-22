Viral: Furry Friend Tries To Protect Girl After Woman Pretends To Hit Her. Watch Adorable Video Here

Viral Video: An adorable bond between a dog and a little girl has caught the attention of several netizens. Check viral video here.

Check this cute adorable video.(Photo Credit: Instagram/momo_cocker)

Viral Video: It is truly said that love definitely comes wrapped in fur. And if you are a dog owner, then you will agree to it. The bond you share with your furry pet is unique and indescribable. One such video, showing a pet dog’s unconditional love for a young girl, has caught the attention of netizens. In the viral video, we can see how a pet dog rushes to protect his human sister when he sees the mother pretending to scold and hit her. The video, posted on Instagram by a page called ‘Momo cocker spaniel’ shows a pet dog named Momo saving his little sister from his mother’s scolding. “Sister, I am always there for you🥰🥰,” reads the caption alongside the video.

In the short clip, a woman pretends to be angry and hits her daughter before their pet dog Momo rushes in to save her. Unaware that he is being duped, the dog wraps his paws around the girl’s body to protect her from the woman’s blows. When the mother continues to scold the girl, the dog snarls at her, showing his sharp teeth in defence, and attempts to stop her. Till now, the video, which was posted on November 28, has received 2,856 k likes.

WATCH the Video Of a Dog Trying to Protect A Little Girl Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momo cocker spaniel (@momo_cocker)

Netizens were too quick to respond to the video with their witty comments. “Both kids are innocent 🥰🥰🥰,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh well done, that dog! If the mother takes the joke too far, hopefully she won’t punish the dog when she gets bitten,” wrote another user. “They are so innocent,” expressed another user. “Pure love,” expressed the third user. The ‘Momo cocker spaniel’ account also has a number of other adorable photos and videos of the dog posing with its owners.