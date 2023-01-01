Viral: Man Doesn’t Give Way To Car In Spite Of Repeated Honking, Pays Price And How | Watch

He doesn’t give way to the vehicle in spite of repeated and continuous blaring of the horn.

Viral Video Today: Heard about bullies and troublemakers purposely annoying those weaker than them just to satiate their obsession for sadism. They can be found anywhere, from right inside our homes to schools, universities, hostels, workplaces, and even on roads where everyone has the equal right and freedom to use it and be considerate towards other road users. But sometimes things turn nasty because of a few or even one pestering individual who just want to create a nuisance for others irrespective of the setting and the urgency of the situation.

One such incident is caught on camera where a young man is walking nonchalantly ahead of a car on a one-way road. He doesn’t give way to the vehicle in spite of repeated and continuous blaring of the horn. When he refuses to budge one man in a hoodie gives him a hard push knocking him down to the ground. He gets up and tries to confront the man but suddenly another man in a hoodie arrives on the scene and our troublemaker has no choice but to listen to the earful.

Of course, the video has taken the internet by storm.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

For blocking a road pic.twitter.com/TBo3gKzoPp — Instant Karma (@Instantregretes) January 1, 2023

It is not only illegal but also rude to disturb other road users for one’s few moments of idiotic fun.