Viral Video: Man Drives Car With Giant-Horned Bull, Internet Is Surprised

The video captures the man calmly navigating through traffic while the giant bull occupies the front seat of the vehicle.

The Internet never ceases to surprise us, and today, another video has captured social media’s attention. An amusing video that has ignited a buzz on the internet shows a man driving a car with an unexpected passenger seated in the front seat. You’ll be surprised to learn that the man drove the car with his giant-horned bull. Now, the video has gone viral on the internet, spreading rapidly and sparking playful speculation. In the video, it’s clear that the man modified his vehicle to accommodate his bull companion for the ride.

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “#Nebraska police pull over man with a #bull riding in the passenger’s seat.”

A video showcases a man driving calmly in traffic, and in the front seat, there’s a huge bull. The bull’s head is sticking out of the car window, and it looks surprisingly comfortable in the busy city. People passing by are taking videos on their phones, and this video has made some people both amused and surprised.

We don’t know the exact reason why the man decided to take his giant bull for a car ride, but it’s a strange sight that got a lot of people talking.

According to The New York Post, the Norfolk Police Division got a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday about a man driving on Highway 275 with a bull sitting next to him in the car. Cops identified the driver of the car as Lee Meyer of Neligh.

