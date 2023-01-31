Home

Man Lights Up Flammable Liquid For Reckless Fun, And It Literally Backfires | Watch Viral Video

There is absolutely no need for anyone to try any stupid and dangerous stunts.

Viral Video: There are some people who would just do anything in the name of adventure without realising that their action might lead to a disaster or cause some big harm to others or even themselves.

In one such incident recorded on a camera, a man lights up an explosive stick placed in between a few bottles full of flammable liquid and arranged in a circular manner. After lighting the stick, he runs far away to enjoy the spectacle. The bottles catch fire and there is a huge explosion resulting in a big ball of fire. The man who is at a presumed safe distance seems to be enjoying the incendiary show but just then a huge chunk of fire is tossed straight at him by the impact of the energy unleashed.

There is absolutely no need for anyone to try such stupid and dangerous stunts because they might look harmless, but you never know what disaster they might lead to.