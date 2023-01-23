  • Home
Gujarat School posts unique ad For Maths teacher. The post shared by Harsh Goenka of the advertisement for maths teacher has the contact number is hidden within an equation.

Published: January 23, 2023 11:55 AM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Vadodara: A school’s advertisement looking for a maths teacher is going viral all over the internet. The job post didn’t go viral for being of a famous school or high paying salary but for a total unique reason that will leave one stunned. The interesting ad shows how the school turned it into the first layer of interview for those who wanted to apply for the job post.

In the unique job advertisement, the school hid their phone number within an maths equation. The job opportunity post has left netizens impressed and went viral after business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared it on Twitter with a simple caption, “Save this ad”.

The advertisement was originally shared by Bhaktashram School in Gujarat’s Navsari. Moments after Goenka shared this post on his Twitter handle, netizens who are maths genius couldn’t resist themselves and solved it within moments.

Goenka shared this post on Twitter two days back and so far it has garnered nearly 2 million views already. Furthermore, the post has received nearly 21,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

