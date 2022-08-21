Aizawl: Zoramthanga, the Mizoram Chief Minister, had to face an embarrassing situation after his daughter Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting a doctor (dermatologist) at a clinic in Aizawl in a video that has gone viral. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has tendered a public apology. Reports say that the incident took place on Wednesday when Milari Chhangte was asked to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation with the dermatologist.Also Read - Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Recreates Viral Kala Chashma Reel, Katrina Kaif Loves It. Watch

In the video, Milari was seen walking up to the doctor from a door and hitting him on his face. A man intervenes and holds her hands, restricting her moves. He then takes her out of the door towards the stairs still holding her hands. Then, she gets down the stairs while shouting. Also Read - Video: Dalit Man Beaten With Slippers in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Village Head Arrested

Watch video

#WATCH | The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram today staged demonstration against the assault on their fellow on-duty doctor in his own clinic. The accused has been identified as Milari Chhangte, the daughter of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. pic.twitter.com/o6uIJF6rum — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) August 20, 2022

Also Read - Farm Dog Turns Into Sheep To Keep Eye on Herd, Viral Video Will Make You LOL. Watch

According to the reports, the doctor had asked the Chief Minister’s daughter to take an appointment before coming for the check-up.

Following the incident, CM Zoramthanga on Saturday took to his Instagram account and posted a public apology letter undersigned by himself and his wife stating that his entire family has “nothing to say” in the defence of his daughter’s behaviour towards the doctor and apologised to the doctor as well as the public. He said he would, in no way, justify her conduct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoramthanga (@zoramthangaofficial)

However, the assault incident on the doctor triggered protests from members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mizoram where the doctors wore black badges to their workplaces.

(With agency inputs)