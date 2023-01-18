Home

No ‘Monkey’ Business: Luxury Brand Selling Ski Cap For 40 Thousand Rs, EMI Option Available

It would be interesting to see how many would actually purchase this cap.

Viral Post: Many of us would recall the woolen cap that would cover the entire face except the eyes that our parents, especially moms would make us wear during winter. It is popularly known as the monkey cap. Back then it must have cost a few rupees and a few rupees more for a good brand. At that time, one was shy to put it on. But now, the monkey cap is a fad among youngsters and has got a new name, ski mask cap. It is available on the website of the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana for a whopping Rs 31,990, and that is the discounted price. The actual price of this Dolce & Gabbana ski cap is Rs 40,000.

Those who cannot pay the amount in one go can pay it through monthly EMIs of Rs 1778.

The cap has gone viral on social media thanks to the tweet of a woman with the Twitter handle @swatiatrest who captioned it: “As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated.”

WATCH THE TWEET HERE

As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023

The tweet has drawn funny responses and comments from social media users.­