Monkey Gets Stuck in Speeking Bike’s Wheel, Clip Goes Viral as People Rush to its Rescue

Trending video: The incident happened in Badosarai region of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki when the monkey tried crossing the road.

Noida: A heartwarming video of a group of people trying to save a monkey that got stuck amid the wheels of a bike is going viral across social media platforms. The incident happened in Badosarai region of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki when the monkey tried crossing the road. A video of the incident is being widely shared by netizens.

The monkey was reportedly trying to cross a road but instead of reaching to the other side of the road, the animal got caught in the wheel of a speeding bike. And, thankfully, the person riding the bike pulled the brakes at the right moment and the monkey was totally unharmed.

VIDEO OF MONKEY STUCK IN BIKE’S WHEEL

#Viralvideo A monkey gets stuck in one of the wheels of a speeding motorcycle while crossing a road in UP’s Barabanki. People rushed in to rescue the monkey immediately. pic.twitter.com/45WtQs53bD — India.com (@indiacom) November 9, 2022



In the video, the monkey can be seen trapped in the tiny gap between bike’s front fork and tyre. But, thanks to humanity, locals rushed to the spot and came to its rescue. In the video, the locals are seen removing bike’s tyre in order to set the monkey free.