Home

Viral

Viral Video: Monkeys Using Mobile Phone With Ease Proves They Have High Levels Of Intelligence | WATCH

Viral Video: Monkeys Using Mobile Phone With Ease Proves They Have High Levels Of Intelligence | WATCH

It is very much known and accepted that animals possess a high level of brainpower, and they are capable of learning new things that might not necessarily fit their natural behaviour.

Viral Video: Monkeys Using Mobile Phone With Ease Proves They Have High Levels Of Intelligence | WATCH

Viral Video: Many animals display curiosity and an urge to explore things that are new to them. cats are especially known for their inquisitiveness. Similarly, animal behaviourists have found that monkeys too have the tendency to delve into areas outside their natural domain. We have come across many instances where monkeys have been shown to have learned some skills, like painting. As the studies probe further, more interesting facts are being discovered about them.

One video that is going viral on social media shows monkeys using a mobile phone. The video, share on Twitter by @wasimkhan0730 with the caption, “अद्भुत। (amazing)”. The video shows a hand of a human being holding a mobile phone and shows the display panel to a group of monkeys who are taking a keen interest in the action happening there.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It is very much known and accepted that animals possess a high level of brainpower, and they are capable of learning new things that might not necessarily fit their natural behaviour.