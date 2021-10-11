Bhopal: A leave application by an engineer working under the Madhya Pradesh government is going widely viral across social media platforms. In the bizarre letter, Rajkumar Yadav, a deputy engineer for MGNREGA projects in Agar Malwa district’s Susner, has requested for Sunday offs to beg alms and to study the Bhagvad Gita in order to know more about my past life.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Surprises Wife With a Romantic Gift, Her Adorable Reaction Has Internet Go Awe | WATCH

In a letter addressed to the panchayat CEO, Yadav explained how he suddenly recollected events of his past life and wanted to go door-to-door begging on Sundays to remove his ego. He has also written that in his past life AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi was his childhood friend Nakul and has referred to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as "Shakuni Mama".

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that at times they have to work on Sundays, but following his "spiritual awakening", he wants to spend the day studying the Bhagvad Gita. "I dreamt that Asaduddin Owaisi was my sakha (friend) and Mohan Bhagwat was also there as Shakuni Mama," he said.

He further added in the letter that ever since he became aware of his past life, he wanted to discover more about it and also do soul searching, as the soul is eternal. “For it, I want to follow Bhagavad Gita paath. Also, to eliminate my ego, every Sunday, I want to beg wheat from every house, owing to which I request that being awarded day off on Sunday,” the sub engineer wrote.

Soon after his leave application went viral, it was not only turned down by the Janpad Panchayat’s CEO, he was also asked to show up to the office on Sundays too and work hard to erase his ego.