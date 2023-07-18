Home

Viral

Mumbai Police Hops On To The ‘Barbenheimer’ Trend With Unique Post On Public Safety

Mumbai Police Hops On To The ‘Barbenheimer’ Trend With Unique Post On Public Safety

Mumbai Police used memes featuring Barbie and Oppenheimer to create awareness on public safety. The creative approach has gone viral and received widespread praise.

Mumbai Police has hopped on to the Barbenheimer trend. (Credits: Instagram)

Memes have evolved beyond mere entertainment and now serve as powerful communication tools for raising awareness in the digital age. Many organisations, including political parties, government institutions, and law enforcement agencies, have embraced memes as a means of spreading information. The Mumbai Police has also joined this trend by sharing memes to educate the public about various safety issues. This time, the department has hopped on to the ‘Barbenheimer’ trend and dropped a hilarious post to raise awareness on public safety.

Trending Now

What Is The Barbenheimer Trend?

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are set to release on July 21. Barbie, an enchanting fantasy film centred around the iconic doll, stars Margot Robbie in the lead role. Her character embarks on a self-discovery journey during an existential crisis. On the other hand, Oppenheimer is a gripping biographical thriller that delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the celebrated physicist responsible for the development of the atomic bomb.

You may like to read

Several memes around the films releasing on the same date have given rise to a new term, “Barbenheimer,” reflecting how people online are connecting these two distinct projects. These memes have sparked lively discussions on social media platforms, generating anticipation for the release of both films.

Mumbai Police Joins The Barbenheimer Trend

Memes inspired by Barbie and Oppenheimer were shared on the official Instagram account of the Mumbai Police, receiving widespread appreciation. Intelligently merging these two unrelated movies, the Mumbai Police’s Instagram post conveys important messages regarding public safety. The memes act as reminders to avoid drug use, wear helmets while riding motorcycles, and refrain from sharing personal information with strangers. With a light-hearted tone, the post humorously warns, “With such ‘Barbie’ actions, you’re signing up for Oppenheimer consequences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

How Instagram Reacted

The response to the Mumbai Police’s meme campaign has been overwhelmingly positive. The memes garnered over 19,000 likes and received numerous comments praising the police for their innovative approach. One commenter playfully suggested that the post seemed inspired by real-life events.

The internet has responded overwhelmingly positively to these memes, expressing their admiration for the Mumbai Police. One commenter exclaimed, “Mumbai Police rocks!” Another user provided an interesting interpretation, suggesting that the post showcases the consequences of breaking rules, drawing parallels between Barbie’s disregard for rules and Oppenheimer’s negative outcomes. “Actually the post intends to show when you broke rules you get results referring to Barbie where she broke rules for her comfort and Oppenheimer where at the end results are bad,” a comment read.

This isn’t the first time the Mumbai Police has employed memes to engage with the public. They are known for their clever and engaging campaigns as they have used ironic comedy to caution troublemakers, and provide safety advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES