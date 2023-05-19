Home

Viral: Narrow Escape for Elderly Man as Mobile Phone Explodes in his Shirt Pocket in Kerala

Viral: Narrow Escape for Elderly Man as Mobile Phone Explodes in his Shirt Pocket in Kerala

An elderly man from Thrissur district in Kerala had a miraculous escape from severe burn injuries after his phone burst on Thursday morning.

An elderly man from Thrissur district in Kerala had a miraculous escape from severe burn injuries after his phone burst on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the Marottichal area while 76-year-old MV Elias was sitting at a restaurant, having tea. Suddenly, his phone, which was kept inside his shirt’s pocket, burst into flames.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Elias can be seen sitting in the restaurant, drinking tea, when his phone bursts with a loud sound and catches fire. The 76-year-old quickly removes the phone from his pocket and attempts to extinguish the flames. Another person can be seen rushing to his aid.

Watch the video.

MV Elias, a small-scale farmer, fortunately did not sustain any injuries in the incident. He had purchased the phone from a local shop a year ago for Rs 1,000, and it had been working fine, according to a police officer from Ollur police station.

Not the first incident

Notably, this is the third incident of a mobile phone exploding in Kerala within a month.

Last week, a similar incident occurred in Kozhikode, where a mobile phone kept inside a man’s trousers exploded, causing burn injuries.

In the previous month, an eight-year-old girl lost her life in Thrissur’s Thiruvilwamala when the mobile phone she was using to play a video game exploded.

Adithyasree was a Class III student and the only daughter of her parents. The incident took place while the child and her grandmother were at home, and the parents were returning from work.

