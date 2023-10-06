Home

Viral: Netizens Asked To Search ‘SRK’ Plus ‘Your Name’ in GIFs And The Results Are Hilarious

Viral: A netizen recently asked Twitter users to search for 'SRK + (your name)' in GIFs and then share the results with him. The post went viral on social media.

From a shy smile to an angry face, to crying, to Rolling On the Floor Laughing, a netizen can perfectly express his every digital emotion through GIFs. But what if we told you that you can create your own GIFs, and that too with just a click of a button? Recently, an X (earlier known as Twitter) user with the handle name Hipster came up with something that left the netizens in splits. Let us check out what this fun activity was.

Fun GIFs Initiative

He asked netizens to search for “SRK + (your name)” in GIFs and then share the results with him. The user himself shared a black and white SRK GIF and captioned the post, “Search “SRK + (your name)” in gifs & reply with what comes up.”

Search “SRK + (your name)” in gifs & reply with what comes up. pic.twitter.com/wVUvGbQq7I — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) October 4, 2023



As soon as the post was up, the micro-blogging site was flooded with exciting GIFs. The comment section was flooded with GIFs from King Khan’s various movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Ghum, Kal Ho Na Ho, among others.

Netizens React To GIF Post

Published on October 4, the post has received around 55 K views till now.

When Google celebrated the Jawan Success

On the other hand, just a day after Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan reached the cinema halls, Google India commemorated the action thriller’s success with an interactive session. The streaming giant was inspired by SRK performing a couple of steps of Bees Saal Baad’s song Bekarar Karke Hume in one of the scenes from Jawan. Google took to their official X account and wrote, “Bekarar karke humein, Yun na jaaiye, aapko humari kasam… Google par Jawan search kar aaiye.”

For the unversed, as a netizen searched Jawan or Shah Rukh Khan on Google, a red walkie-talkie appeared on screen and said, ‘Ready’ in SRK’s voice. When you kept clicking on the walkie-talkie, bandage rolls appeared on the screen covering it.

Ever since the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has been riding high on the success of the film. The film has massively increased the expectations for his next.

