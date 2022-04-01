Viral News: Russia’s unprecedented invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world and led to one of the biggest humanitarian crises since the Second World War. As the war rages on, it has also brought into focus- Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, who is considered one of the most intriguing and powerful political figures in the world. Much of his life is shrouded in mystery and the politician makes sure to shield his family from unnecessary media attention. More so, his unconventional lifestyle vis-à-vis health has also been a topic of much debate.Also Read - Joe Biden Lashes at Russia's Vladimir Putin, Says, 'This Man Cannot Remain in Power'

Now, a new investigation has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin gets briefed by 10 doctors when he travels, while he himself is interested in unconventional medicine, such as taking baths using deer horn extract.

The Projekt Investigation

“Projekt” investigation for Putin’s 70th birthday found that in 2016-2017, the President was accompanied by an average of five doctors. Coincidentally, in November 2016, Putin did not appear in public for five days, and during that period, 12 medics checked into the Rus sanatorium in Sochi at the same time, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

By 2019, Putin was accompanied by an average of nine doctors.

“Projekt” notes that oncologist Evgeny Selivanov, who deals with thyroid issues, is the most frequent traveller with the President. He is described as “the doctor who can be the first to detect thyroid problems, including cancer problems”.

The publication has also revealed Putin’s interest in baths made from an extract of antlers, soft, unshrunken horns of red deer.

Sergei Shoigu, then head of the Ministry of Emergencies and Disaster Response, was the first person in the Russian elite to become interested in antler baths. In the mid-2000s, he brought Putin to Altai for the first time and convinced him of the benefits of the treatment, claiming it improves the cardiovascular system and rejuvenates the skin.

On one trip, the newly health-conscious Putin immersed himself in a bathtub filled with a distinctive reindeer horn broth, the report said. An acquaintance of the President claims he has been warned there is no conclusive evidence of the benefits of antler baths. But Putin liked it, and has been to Altai on several occasions since.

(With IANS inputs)