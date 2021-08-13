New Delhi: For most of us, meeting our favourite celebrities and leaders remains a distant dream. But this dream came true for a 10-year-old girl who visited the Parliament and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Notably, Anisha is the granddaughter of senior Maharashtra BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and daughter of Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, a BJP member and Member of Parliament from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.Also Read - Viral Video of Baby Elephants Sliding in Mud & Playing With Their Family Will Make You Smile | Watch

The little girl had been wanting to meet the Prime Minister for a long time, and had been asking her MP father to take her along with him to meetings. However, when her father reminded that getting an appointment to meet the PM would be impossible, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She logged into her father’s laptop and decided to send an email to the PM.

“Hello Sir, I am Anisha and I want to really come and meet you,” she wrote on her father’s laptop. No one would have expected it, but the PM replied. “Daud ke chali aao beta,” came the PM’s reply, and Anisha’s joy knew no bounds.

Finally, on Wednesday, Maharashtra leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, his son Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe Patil, daughter-in-law Dhanshree Patil and 10-year-old granddaughter Anisha Patil reached the Parliament. When the Vikhe Patil family landed at the Parliament, PM Modi’s first question was, “Where is Anisha?”

See the pictures here:

पंतप्रधान आदरणीय श्री. नरेंद्रजी मोदी यांची आज दिल्ली येथे सहकुटुंब भेट घेतली.कोविड काळात सरकारने केलेल्या विविध उपाययोजना आणि कोविड प्रतिबंधात्मक लसीकरणाबद्दल त्यांचे यावेळी आभार मानले. सदर भेटीदरम्यान पंतप्रधान मोदीजींनी माझी मुलगी कु. अनिषा सोबतही दिलखुलासपणे संवाद साधला. pic.twitter.com/V9XIXwSmPq — Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil (@drsujayvikhe) August 11, 2021

The PM met with the girl for about 10 minutes, during which she asked all sort of interesting questions and the PM patiently answered her queries.

“Is this your office? How big is your office! Do you sit here the whole day?” were a few questions she asked. Anisha and PM Modi also discussed a wide varitety of topics ranging from sports, studies and their personal areas of interest, according to a News 18 report.

As she was leaving, she had another curious question. She asked, “You are from Gujarat, so when will you become the President of India?” leaving everyone amused.