Imphal: Needless to say, education is the most empowering force in the world and those who are serious about it can go to any lengths to procure knowledge. One example of it is a a 10-year-old girl in Manipur, who has pictured going to school while babysitting her sister in lap. A photograph of Meiningsinliu Pamei, a student of Class 4, attending classes while babysitting her sister has gone viral on the social media. The picture has also drawn the attention of Manipur Power, Forest and Environment Minister Th. Biswajit Singh.

Promising to support the girl, the minister tweeted: “Her dedication for education is what left me amazed ! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap.”

Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap. pic.twitter.com/OUIwQ6fUQR — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) April 2, 2022

In a bid to extend support to Pamei, he contacted the girl’s relatives and asked them to bring her to Imphal for a meeting with him. “As soon as I noticed this news on social media, we traced her family and asked them to bring her to Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication!” Singh, who also holds the Agriculture, Science and Technology department, said in another tweet.

As soon I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family & asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication! — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) April 2, 2022

Pamei’s family resides in Tamenglong district in northern Manipur. According to the officials of Tamenglong district, since the girl’s parents were out of their home in the daytime for farming, the girl attended her classes while babysitting her sister, aged around 2 years, in her lap. Pamei studies at Dailong primary school in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

