Hyderabad: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear. If we happen to spot a snake, panic takes over and we are filled with terror and fright. However, snake-catchers have overcome this fear and have learned the tricks and trade to rescue and catch deadly snakes. Recently, a 13-foot-tall king cobra was spotted in a palm oil plantation in Andhra Pradesh, that belonged to a farmer. The farmer named Saidarao called Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society and talked to a snake catcher, Venkatesh and provided him with all the relevant information. Displaying his skills, snake catcher soon caught the cobra, and put it in a gunny bag. He later released it in the Vantlamamidi forest area.Also Read - Kerala Woman Spots Snake Skin in Parotta Parcel, Hotel Temporarily Shut Down | See Pic

“On Sunday, a 13-foot-tall Kodetrachu (king cobra) entered the of a farmer named Saidarao near Ghat Road in the zone,” the news channel tweeted in Telugu. “He provided information over the phone to snake catcher Venkatesh, a member of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society. After a while, Venkatesh reached the plantation and…cunningly caught the king cobra. It was then put in a gunny bag and left in the Vantlamamidi forest area,” the news channel further wrote.

See the picture here:

This is not a standalone incident as many such sightings have now become quite common. According to reports, the encounters between venomous snakes and humans have increased since the past few years.

Notably, king cobras are mostly found in the Western Ghats, West Bengal, and the Terai region.