Gorakhpur: A 15-year-old UP girl’s unfazed determination to study and learn at school has become a source of inspiration for many after pictures of her rowing a boat to school went viral. After missing out on online classes because she didn’t have a smartphone, Sandhya Sahani did not want to miss out on any further classes that arose from the flood in the state.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Tries to Help Owner Push Car Stuck in Glasgow Floods, Adorable Clip Wins Hearts | Watch

Notably, Sandhya is studying in class 11 at the Ayodhya Das Girls Inter College on Bank Road in the Bahrampur region in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. When floods hit, she was determined to reach her school at any cost and therefore decided use a boat as her means of transport.

“I couldn’t take online classes (amid COVID-19) as I didn’t have a smartphone,” said Sandhya. “When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by a boat,” she added.

See pictures here:

Gorakhpur | Undeterred by floods, class 11 student Sandhya Sahani rows a boat daily to reach her school in Bahrampur. "I couldn't take online classes as I didn't have smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by a boat," says Sahani pic.twitter.com/yJzLvcM384 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

Sandhya is a daughter of a carpenter and comes from humble family background. She rows a boat 800 metres daily in precarious condition of the Rapti river water to get to her school from her house. Pictures of Sandhya in school uniform and riding the currents of the Rapti has now become an emblem of the girl’s courage to continue her education against all odds.

‘My school was shut for a long time due to the pandemic and now we are facing a challenge from the Rapti. I don’t want to miss classes any further as I don’t have the privilege of private tuition. I am totally dependent on my school for my studies,’ the teenager told The Times of India.

“I appeal to the CM to get an embankment constructed in my as flood water has entered many houses and families are forced to live on terraces under plastic sheets,” she added.

Drawing inspiration from women role models such as Sarojini Naidu, Indira Gandhi, Kalpana Chawla, and PT Usha, Sandhya is working hard to get a good education and achieve her dreams of a better life for her family.