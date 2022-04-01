Viral News: Ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the world has stood in solidarity with the country, with many individuals and organizations coming together to raise donations for Ukraine. As a result of the war, millions of people have been displaced and forced to take refuge in other countries. Extending assistance to the victims of war-ravaged nation, a 15-year-old Indian boy has now has built an app to help connect Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries. Notably, the young boy identified as Tejas Ravishankar is the son of Sequoia India’s managing director GV Ravi Shankar. Tejas, a software developer, built the app in just two weeks.Also Read - It's Raining Dollars! Gujarati Folk Singer Geetaben Rabari Raises Rs 2.25 Crore For Ukraine at US Concert | Watch

On Thursday, Tejas tweeted the link to the app on Google Playstore and wrote, “Launching Refuge – To help those displaced from their homes in Ukraine. Refuge is where individuals offering help connect with those who require help. Please retweet to spread the word.”

Features of the Refuge App:

The app has a map of the whole world to find the nearest aid location for refugees.

A list has been prepared to meet requirements such as national ID-based verification facilities, food, safe places to stay and medicines around the world.

Anyone in need can get the required help in just two clicks and the app also translates in over 12 languages

Tejas’s father GV Ravi Shankar shared his achievement on Twitter and praised his son’s success. He wrote, ”More power to the younger generation! They decide to not debate but act. Keep building @XtremeDevX.”

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine.