Saharanpur: A 15-year-old mango tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, has become quite an attraction after the single tree has 121 varieties of the fruit growing on it! Growing in the district’s Company Bagh area, the unique tree is the product of an experiment initiated by horticulturists five years ago with the aim to develop new varieties of mangoes and experiment with their taste. Also Read - Jamshedpur Girl Gets Rs 1.2 Lakh From Selling Mangoes, Buys Smartphone For Online Classes

“The purpose of the experiment was to review new sorts of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a number one mango producer. Mango Horticulture is broadly practiced within the area’s fruit belt. This has led to analysis on new sorts of mangoes right here,” Bhanu Prakash Ram, co-director of the Horticultural and Studying Heart, Saharanpur stated.

Rajesh Prasad, the then Joint Director of Horticulture Experiment and Training Centre, planted 121 varieties of mango branches on a single mango tree.

“Different varieties of mango cuttings were planted on the branches of the indigenous mango tree. A separate nursery in-charge was appointed to take care of the tree. Now different types of mangoes are found on this tree including Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav and Saharanpur Rajiv,” said a local official.

Besides these, other varieties of mangoes including Lucknow Safeda, Tommy at Kings, Pusa Surya, Sensation, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha and Asojia Deoband are also growing on this tree.

Researchers say that work is continuing on new species, so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced.

Officials say that those who are fond of mangoes can do similar experiments in the trees planted in their farms or kitchen gardens.

(With ANI & IANS inputs)