His official record title is oldest chelonian, a category which encompasses all turtles, terrapins and tortoises. The previous oldest chelonian lived to be at least 188.

As per an update from the St Helena Government, Jonathan has “come through the winter well. He grazes well now, but is unaware of food if we simply place it on the ground. The Veterinary Section is still feeding him by hand once a week to boost his calories, vitamins, minerals and trace elements, as he is blind and has no sense of smell. His hearing though is excellent and he loves the company of humans, and responds well to his vet Joe Hollins’ voice as he associates him with a feast.”

Jonathan has spent most of his life at the residence of the Governor of St Helena where he enjoys the company of three other giant tortoises: David, Emma and Fred. He loves cabbage, cucumber, carrot, apple, banana, lettuce hearts and other seasonal fruits.