Sangareddy: In an unusual incident, a 21-year-old man from Jogipet in the Sangareddy district of Telangana got married to a 22-year-old man from Chandoor in the Medak district. We call it unusual because the marriage took place when both of them were ‘high’ after a couple of drinks.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shares Goofy Video With Brother Ibrahim On Siblings Day, Mom Amrita Singh Reacts - Watch

According to The Times of India, the two men met at a toddy shop in Dumapalapet village and became friends. They often met for drinks. On April 1, the 22-year-old youth, an auto driver, tied a thali around the neck of the 21-year-old at a ceremony in Joginath Gutta temple. When the ceremony was taking place, they were completely inebriated. After completing the wedding rituals, the two men went homewards.

A few days later, the man from Jogipet visited the auto driver’s house and told his parents about their marriage. He told the autodriver’s parents that he should be allowed to live with their son and he has got nowhere else to go. However, despite his efforts, the auto driver and his parents didn’t let the Jogipet man to enter inside their house. Following the argument, the Jogipet man went to the police station to file a complaint. He also demanded an alimony of Rs 1 lakh from the family to stay out of their son’s life forever.

The case was later back as the two mutually decided not to pursue the case with the police. “Families of both sides were intimidated about the issue. They discussed it among themselves and resolved the issue,” sub-inspector Mohammed Ghouse told TOI.

After negotiations, the Jogipeth man agreed for a one-time cash settlement of Rs 10,000 from the auto driver’s family. The break-up was formalised by families of both sides.