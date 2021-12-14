Singapore: Panic broke out at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Sunday when two lions escaped from their freight containers. Passengers and staff at Singapore’s Changi airport were scared out of their wits after they witnessed two lions roaming around the building. The incident happened on December 12 while the 2 lions were being transported to an overseas facility.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Grooves to 'Raanjhana Hua Mai Tera', Desi Internet Is Thrilled | Watch

As per the Straits Times, lions tried to break free from their container and at one point, one lion was also seen lying on top of its cage. After the big cats tried to escape, Singapore Airlines, which was handling the shipment, called in the Mandai Wildlife Group for help. The group, which provides veterinary and carnivore care, arrived shortly and immediately tranquilized both the animals.