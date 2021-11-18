Sheohar: They say that you have passion burning inside of you, you can achieve anything and a shining example of it is Anushka Kumari. Just 21-years-old, Anushka has created history by becoming the youngest sarpanch (head) of village in Bihar. According to Navbharat Times, Anushka Kumari won the post of sarpanch from Kushahar Panchayat of Sheohar block.Also Read - Maoists Kill 4 of Family, Hang Their Bodies, Blow Up House in Bihar's Gaya District

Notably, Anushka tried her luck in the panchayat elections this time, and achieved success in the first attempt itself. The newly elected Mukhiya got 2625 votes while her rival Rita Devi got 2338 votes. After the results were announced, Anushka gave the credit of her victory to the public.

Anushka has completed Bachelor's degree in History Honors from Bengaluru and wants to continue further studies.

Anushka said that the village is riddled with many problems and to find a solution to these problems and corruption, she contested the Panchayat elections. ”I will never break trust of the people of the Panchayat,” he said.

With her new-found success, she has become an inspiration to other youths. She said that in whatever field one works, one should work with hard work and dedication. Anushka considers her grandfather as her role model. Anushka’s father Sunil Singh is also a former Zilla Parishad member.