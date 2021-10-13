A woman hailing from Turkey has been declared the tallest female in the world. Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7ft 0.7in (215.16cm), has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records. Medical experts believe that Rumeysa’s condition is caused by Weaver’s syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes rapid growth. In addition to her exceptional height, Rumeysa’s hands measure 24.5 cm and feet 30.5 cm.Also Read - Viral Video: Chennai Man Drives Auto-Rickshaw on 2 Wheels For 2.2 Km, Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

Rumeysa’s condition means that she suffers ongoing physical problems, such as instability and difficulty in walking. Because of some mobility issues created by her condition, Gelgi primarily uses a wheelchair, but can also walk with the help of a walking frame.

The 24-year-old said: “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best.”

This is the second time Gelgi has achieved Guinness world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014. Ever since then, she has used her platform to advocate for others with rare conditions.