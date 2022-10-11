Viral News: Before any election, candidates try their best to woo voters and mould them in their favour. It is common for political parties to make towering poll promises in their election manifesto to ensure people’s votes. Recently, a man running for Panchayat Elections made the internet laugh hars with his bizarre poll manifesto. Notably, candidate Jaikaran Lathwal who is running for the post of Sarpanch in Sirsadh village, launched the poster that describes him as an educated, hard-working, determined, and honest candidate. While this is all normal, here comes the promises!Also Read - Viral Video: Fight Breaks Between 2 Bengaluru College Girls As They Hit & Slap Each Other | Watch

The poster says that upon winning, Lathwal will begin work on constructing three airports in the village, bringing down petrol prices to Rs 20/litre, and gas cylinders to Rs 100. He also promised to abolish GST, arrange free wi-fi, makeup kits for all women, free bikes for every family, and even a bottle of liquor a day for those who are addicted to it. Also Read - Viral Video: Golden Retriever Dog Dressed As 'Bat Dog' For Halloween Will Melt Your Heart

IPS officer Arun Bothra posted the image of the now-viral poster on Twitter and captioned it as, “Am shifting to this village (with a laughing emoji)”.

Am shifting to this village 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fsfrjxbdLc — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) October 9, 2022

Many social media users poked fun at the manifesto, saying that they are willing to move to the village. One user wrote, “Me also want to shift at this village. Will you share the village name please sir.” Another commented, “Literally confused whether to permenantly relocate to this village.”

Too much power for a Sarpanch. @AamAadmiParty is he inspired by you ? https://t.co/ClYj67Qki6 — Sumit Mahajan (@sum_mahajan) October 10, 2022

Great ..saare politicians ka muh bandh kar diya ..prachaar to aise hi hota aa raha hai sadiyo se ..good — Uday (@Uday72015801) October 10, 2022

Another commented that the candidates must be answerable for their manifesto. He wrote, “Candidates/ parties must be held accountable for their manifesto. They must declare the costs involved and how these promises will be funded.”

Candidates/ parties must be held accountable for their manifesto. They must declare the costs involved and how these promises will be funded — Praks (@P_nagrani) October 11, 2022

We are not sure if he got any votes, but the internet sure had a good laugh!