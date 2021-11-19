Viral News: The beautiful forests of India are home to a diverse varieties of animals. Thanks to social media, we often come across wonderful pictures and videos clicked in the wild. One such jaw-dropping image of three cobras wrapped around a tree in Maharashtra has gone viral. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the picture shows three cobras wrapped around a bark in Harisal forest in Amravati district. IFS officer Nanda shared the picture and captioned it as, “Blessings… When three cobras bless you at the same time.”Also Read - Using Cobra as 'Murder Weapon', Man Stages Own Death to CLAIM Life Insurance Worth ₹ 37.5 Crore

As per NDTV report, these pictures were first shared on a Facebook group named Indian Wildlife and were reportedly taken after the snakes were rescued and released into the aforementioned forest.

The picture has gone crazy viral and netizens are left amazed at the sight. One user wrote, ”Thanks for sharing. It’s not common to see 3 cobras together except in the mating season. Have seen other snakes in multiple, but is unique. Snakes come together, exiting hibernation, to breed. IFS staff has the honour and privilege to see nature first hand. Lucky folks. Regards.” Another wrote, “Wow! They are simply beautiful yet intense and fierce, almost divine!”

Others who were scared said that they’d rather stay away from such creatures.

Unlike other religions , Sanatana Dharma boldly states what ever is here is nothing but manifestation of Iswarah, hence the complete respect is given and shown towards every living being. To understand the depth of this the thinking level has to change 🙂 — Isavasyam Idham Sarvam@sk (@isavasyam) November 18, 2021

Thanks for sharing. It's not common to see 3 cobras together except in the mating season. Have seen other snakes in multiple, but is unique. Snakes come together, exiting hibernation, to breed. IFS staff has the honour and privilege to see nature first hand. Lucky folks. Regards — Sanjay Khanna (@sanjayjk5) November 17, 2021

The person who clicked this photograph is very lucky to have survived this hair raising sight.The full hood of three cobras could have melted the bravest unless and until he was sure of his luck. one has to be in the right place at the right time to get the best. — Neil (@Neil55362836) November 18, 2021

Om Namah Shivay🙏 (I am shivering seeing the image, don't even want to imagine what will happen during the live encounter) — Chandraveer Singh (@cvsingh86) November 16, 2021

Awesome picture though, right?