Viral News: The beautiful forests of India are home to a diverse varieties of animals. Thanks to social media, we often come across wonderful pictures and videos clicked in the wild. One such jaw-dropping image of three cobras wrapped around a tree in Maharashtra has gone viral. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the picture shows three cobras wrapped around a bark in Harisal forest in Amravati district. IFS officer Nanda shared the picture and captioned it as, “Blessings… When three cobras bless you at the same time.”Also Read - Using Cobra as 'Murder Weapon', Man Stages Own Death to CLAIM Life Insurance Worth ₹ 37.5 Crore
As per NDTV report, these pictures were first shared on a Facebook group named Indian Wildlife and were reportedly taken after the snakes were rescued and released into the aforementioned forest.
The picture has gone crazy viral and netizens are left amazed at the sight. One user wrote, ”Thanks for sharing. It’s not common to see 3 cobras together except in the mating season. Have seen other snakes in multiple, but is unique. Snakes come together, exiting hibernation, to breed. IFS staff has the honour and privilege to see nature first hand. Lucky folks. Regards.” Another wrote, “Wow! They are simply beautiful yet intense and fierce, almost divine!”
Others who were scared said that they’d rather stay away from such creatures.
Here are other reactions:
Awesome picture though, right?