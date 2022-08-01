Jodhpur: In a bizarre incident, a 36-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur consumed 63 coins of Rs 1, apparently in a state of depression. He was then taken to the hospital on July 27 after he complained of a severe stomach. Upon examination, doctors found a metallic lump in his stomach. However, an X-ray revealed that the man had ingested 63 coins of Rs. 1.Also Read - Viral Video: Humanoid Diving Robot Explores Shipwrecks On The Bottom Of The Ocean. Watch

A team of doctors at the MDM Hospital then removed the coins from a man’s stomach in a two-day-long operation, with the help of an ‘endoscopic procedure’. Speaking to the media, HoD (gastroenterology) Narendra Bhargav said that after his X-ray was done on the complaint of stomach ache, it was found out that the 36-year-old male patient had ingested 63 coins of Re 1 in two days in a state of depression.

“The man was complaining of severe stomach pain. He told us that he has ingested 10-15 coins. When we conducted an X-ray of the stomach, we saw a lump of metal. We operated on the man and he is stable now,” doctor Bhargava said.

However, Bhargava recommended psychiatric treatment to the man since he has a habit of ingesting things in a state of depression.