Bengaluru: In a noble initiative, four college friends have launched a cloth bank in Bengaluru where poor and needy people can buy any garment of their choice at Re 1 per piece. The initiative called Imagine Clothes Bank, was unveiled in September 2021 at a tiny two-bedroom apartment in Lava Kusha Layout in Beratena Agrahara, Electronics City. The clothes are donated by about 30 apartment complexes in and around Electronics City.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Street Vendor Makes Fire Momos & Foodies Are Thrilled, Will You Try It? | Watch

All kinds of clothes including sarees, pants, shirts, jackets, etc have been stocked at the bank and 2 staff members arrange the clothes as per size, age, and type. Some of the stuff is new and some are as good as new. All the items in this ‘shop’ costs just ₹1 and gives the customers an opportunity to choose whatever they want. Further, the sales money is used to fund educational or medical needs of families in need.

A Community Clothes Bank for the Poor in #Bengaluru.. Clothes Bank for the underprivileged is unveiled in Electronics City. A 700-sq-ft boutique is open on Sundays where the needy can pick any piece of clothing for just ₹ 1.. pic.twitter.com/m6DyR68ty2 — Madhu (@Sudhana2302) October 29, 2021

Melisha Noronha, her husband Vinod Lobo, her mother Gladys, and two of her friends, Nitin Kumar and Vignesh, started the Trust in 2013. After seeing the poor suffering during the pandemic, the group came up with the idea of the cloth bank. “Seeing all the suffering around, we felt protected and realised it was our duty to give back to society. A poor family spends about Rs 2,000 a year on clothes, and we wanted to help them save up for better use,” Melisha told Deccan Herald.

Notably, Vinod and Nitin ran a cloth back when they were in college in Mangaluru about 18 years ago, which inspired them to pursue this cloth bank

“It all goes back to our college days in 2002 in St. Aloysius, Mangaluru, when we classmates started a clothes bank on the city streets for the poor. The clothes were collected through contributions made by the students of the city schools. The free distribution went on successfully for some time till we all completed our studies and left to pursue our careers.” said Lobo, who is now a communications worker with an IT company told The Times of India.

As many as 150 families visit the bank every week and 560 families have been benefitted so far. A visitor can buy up to 10 items on a visit. The clothes bank is open for the needy on every Sunday offering clothes for all age groups. To contribute, you can call 96119 77074.